Vinyl To Outsell CDs For First Time Since 1986

September 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Vinyl, Record Player, Needle, Hand

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Though the sale of CDs has plummeted over the last few years, the sale of vinyl records has skyrocketed.

In fact, according to data from last year, the Recording Industry Association of America suggested that CD sales were declining three times as fast as vinyl sales were growing, and that vinyl sales accounted for more than a third of the revenue coming from physical releases.

And the trend continues through this year.  In the RIAA's mid-year report for 2019, vinyl records earned $224.1 million the first half of the year, closing in on the $247.9 million generated by sales of CDs.  If this trend continues through the end of the year, it will be the first time vinyls outsell CDs for the first time in over three decades, since 1986!

Music executives have welcomed the large uptick in sales of vinyls recently.  Tom Corson, now the co-chairman and CEO of Warner Records told Rolling Stone, "We welcome [the growth in vinyl>.  It’s a sexy, cool product.  It represents an investment in music that’s an emotional one."

Via Rolling Stone

Tags: 
Music
CDs
vinyl
record player
Outsell
Music News

Recent Podcast Audio
Alex Luckey Demo 2.20.18 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes