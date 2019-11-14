Volunteer Group Ships Christmas Trees To American Troops Fighting Overseas

With the holidays drawing near, no doubt plenty are thinking of the men and women fighting overseas.

A lot of these heroes will not be able to spend the holidays with their families, so a group of tree farmers in Ohio have made it their goal to send the holidays to them.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Christmas Tree Association have partnered to send more than 100 Christmas trees to military personnel stationed overseas. Each shipment will also contain decorations provided by school children, churches, and veterans' groups.

Video of Ohio-grown Christmas trees headed to troops overseas

Volunteers helped Tuesday to help wrap, load, and ship the trees. And just to make sure our men and women overseas won’t have another problem to deal with, state inspectors made sure the trees were free of any pesticides and diseases!

Via WCPO