Waffle House Customers Step Behind Counter After Worker Is Left Alone

A scheduling error left a lone employee by himself one evening at a Birmingham, Alabama Waffle House.

Customer Ethan Crispo arrived at the Waffle House early Sunday morning to find the single employee a single employee tending to "the incoming crowd of hungry, heavily imbibed customers."

All of a sudden, Crispo noticed a fellow customer stand up out of his chair, request an apron, and head to work. Crispotold AL.com, "It was a transition so smooth I initially assumed it was a staff member returning to their shift. It wasn’t. It was a kind stranger. A man who answered the call. Bused tables, did dishes, stacked plates."

Soon, other customers joined in to wash dishes, bus tabled, and even cook.

Late last Saturday night, Ethan Crispo had just left a friend's birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama, and walked into a Waffle House around midnight to grab a bite.​ https://t.co/kmjb3B5GNE — FOX59 News (@FOX59) November 10, 2019

Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner said a scheduling miscommunication left the lone worker to take care of the restaurant by himself, and that thoughe he appreciates the customers who stepped up, he prefers only their associates behind the counter.

Via Fox 5