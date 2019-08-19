Waiter Shot Dead After Customer Felt He Was Taking Too Long Bringing Him His Sandwich

August 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Waiter, Waitress, Food, Sandwich, Plate, Cafe

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A waiter in France was shot in his restaurant after witnesses say the customer felt he was taking too long bringing him his sandwich.

Witnesses say that last Friday night, at a pizzeria near Paris, the unknown customer was growing “enraged” because his sandwich “wasn’t prepared quickly enough.”  So, obviously the only logical step for the man was to pull out a handgun and fire a shot at the 28-year-old waiter.

The waiter was struck in the shoulder, and the customer fled the scene. Unfortunately, the waiter died at the scene, and the shooter remains on the run.

Police have opened an investigation into the matter.  No word on what kind of sandwich the shooter ordered.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Waiter
Customer
Service Industry
Sandwich
food
Paris
france
Shot
Meal
Lunch

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes