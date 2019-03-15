Is John Stamos Trying To Cheer Up "Fuller House" Fans With His Smiling Baby After The Lori Loughlin Scandal?

Since the Lori Loughlin scandal broke, the cast of "Fuller House" has been pretty quiet across social media. No one has come to her defense. No one has called her out. It's just been silent...until now.

Uncle Jesse aka John Stamos, finally broke his silence, but he did it without actually saying anthing about the whole ordeal. Instead he posted a video of his baby boy Billy smiling! Stamos said...

"For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo"

Awwwwwwwwwww. While we don't actually know where his head is at, it would appear that he's trying to cheer himself up, as well as the "Fuller House" fans over Aunt Becky's scandal.