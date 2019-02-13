Can't Afford A Luxurious Vacay? Just Fake It!

How would you like to go on vacation? A luxurious, relaxing, and totally fake vacation? At the very least, you'll make your friends jealous.

We can't make this stuff up! Right now, trending on Instagram is the optical illusion holiday. Here's how it works. Pick your destination, anywhere you want in the world. Find an aerial video or photo of that gorgeous spot. Then take the handle of your dishwashing liquid and put it over that picture or video. Then take a picture of that.

If you're having a hard time following, please allow this video to show you how it's done!

See! It's the airplane window!!! Ahhh yes, travel the world without spending a dime! Ha!