There's Now An Easy Button For "Sexy Time" With Your Significant Other

Do we really need a button for sex? Uhhh, that's what emojis are for!

Believe it or not, but there is currently a kickstarter happening for a sex "easy button", called LoveSync. Here's how it works...each partner gets a button. When one of you is feeling frisky, press the button. That button will instantly notify your partner. If you get a swirling green light back, then you are good to go! Woohoo!

How many LoveSync’s can you sync? 6? 18? 19? And if so can you colourcode the light that displays? It can rainbow if multiple buttons have been pressed.https://t.co/ZeOwS5Limr — AnotherCol (@anothercol) February 12, 2019

Well ok then. Not sure there's a real need for this product, but weirdly, it's very close to it's goal of $7,500.