Your Last Name + The Last Text You Sent = Your Campaign Slogan

The elections are over. You won't see any more campaign ads on TV. All the street sign in your neighborhood are gone. Sad, right?

Ok, more than likely you answered "no" on the campaign ads. But just for fun, let's find out what your campaign slogan would be! Here's how it works...take your last name, then combine it with the last text message you sent.

Ok, so we (Miles in the Morning) wanted to share our slogans! They're jusy too good!

Miles: I hope your mom can get the kids to school.

Rancken: That's awesome!

Black: I'm trying.

Hahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!