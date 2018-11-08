Your Last Name + The Last Text You Sent = Your Campaign Slogan

November 8, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
campaign_signs

(Photo by Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The elections are over. You won't see any more campaign ads on TV. All the street sign in your neighborhood are gone. Sad, right?

Ok, more than likely you answered "no" on the campaign ads. But just for fun, let's find out what your campaign slogan would be! Here's how it works...take your last name, then combine it with the last text message you sent.

Talbot: It will take me 40 minutes. #rockthevote #campaignslogan #dothething

A post shared by chamber (@tape_on_the_floor) on

Ok, so we (Miles in the Morning) wanted to share our slogans! They're jusy too good!

Miles: I hope your mom can get the kids to school.

Rancken: That's awesome!

Black: I'm trying.

Hahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!

Tags: 
campaign slogans
yours
meme
political ads

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes