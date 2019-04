God bless cats and their super sneaky ways.

You know, sometimes you just need a good cat video to kick off your work week. Today, we've got one for you that's sure to make all things right in your world. All you need to know here...watch for the cute cat paw between the ketchup and the laptop.

Video of My cat stealing chicken nuggets

OMG! Absolute greatness! You enjoy that nugget. You earned it.