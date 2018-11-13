This Water Bottle Looks Like Ron Swanson From Parks & Rec

November 13, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
ron_swanson

(Photo by Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

If you love the TV show Parks & Rec, Ron Swanson is kind of a household name. Played by Nick Offerman, Ron Swanson is a lover of woodworking, whisky, meats, and breakfast foods. He's also got one of the most amazing mustaches to ever grace the television screen.

Now that you have an idea of Ron Swanson, someone found his Doppelganger. Oddly enough, it's a water bottle!

If you can’t have the real Ron Swanson, this could work. (I’m looking at you Tammy 2) -goldenface - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #parksandrec #theoffice #theofficememes #parksandrecreation #benwyatt #leslieknope #ronswanson ##tomhaverford #jerrygergich #donnameagle #christraeger #annperkins #andydwyer #aprilludgate #nickofferman #amypoehler #adamscott #rashidajones #roblowe #instagood #goal #couplegoals

A post shared by office & parks n rec fan page (@parks_n_office) on

OMG! Yes, that is Ron Swanson in water bottle form!

Tags: 
Ron Swanson
Nick Offerman
water bottle
Look-A-Like
doppelganger
Parks and Recreation

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes