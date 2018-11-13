This Water Bottle Looks Like Ron Swanson From Parks & Rec

If you love the TV show Parks & Rec, Ron Swanson is kind of a household name. Played by Nick Offerman, Ron Swanson is a lover of woodworking, whisky, meats, and breakfast foods. He's also got one of the most amazing mustaches to ever grace the television screen.

Now that you have an idea of Ron Swanson, someone found his Doppelganger. Oddly enough, it's a water bottle!

OMG! Yes, that is Ron Swanson in water bottle form!