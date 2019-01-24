Weezer Covers TLC's "No Scrubs"

Weezer just went all in on the cover game!

Good news! Weezer just dropped a brand new album...The Teal Album, which is nothing but cover songs! The guys tackled some of our favorite artists like Michael Jackson, Tears for Fears, and the Eurythmics. Don't panic though, they really didn't make crazy changes to the music and yet, somehow it still works!

However, the most notable cover on the album goes to their version of TLC's "No Scrubs".

Video of Weezer - No Scrubs

Ok, that is weirdly enjoyable! You can listen to the rest of the album HERE.