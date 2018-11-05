Woman Uses A Hand Stand-In After Wedding Proposal Because She Didn't Get Her Nails Done

November 5, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
engagement_ring
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

No matter how hard you try to prepare for your wedding proposal, it will always happen when you least expect it. Not to mention, it's dang near impossible to keep up appearances 24/7.

Now when it comes to proposals, for the ladies, the goal is to keep your nails on point. Why? Because your hands are the backdrop for your beautiful new engagement ring.

So what happens when you didn't have time to get your nails done? You get a stand-in, duh!

Hahahahaha! That's a framer!

Tags: 
engagement ring
Proposal
nails
hands
stand-in
manicure

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes