Woman Uses A Hand Stand-In After Wedding Proposal Because She Didn't Get Her Nails Done

No matter how hard you try to prepare for your wedding proposal, it will always happen when you least expect it. Not to mention, it's dang near impossible to keep up appearances 24/7.

Now when it comes to proposals, for the ladies, the goal is to keep your nails on point. Why? Because your hands are the backdrop for your beautiful new engagement ring.

So what happens when you didn't have time to get your nails done? You get a stand-in, duh!

My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao pic.twitter.com/FUwwplzkYg — Jenna (@goodgaljenjen) November 3, 2018

Hahahahaha! That's a framer!