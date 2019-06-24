Check Out The Best Memes About The Whataburger/Chicago Sale

June 24, 2019
Miles In The Morning
whataburger

(Photo by Michael Zamora/Caller-Times)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the great state of Texas. Our beloved Whataburger, which is a treasure and a state institution was sold off to a company in Chicago. It's just wrong on every level.

While the new owner's swear that nothing will change...

We Texans can't help but worry. So how do we cope? With memes, of course! Here are the best of the best when it comes to Whataburger and it's new home in Chitown.

The meme isnt mine but, damn I hope Whataburger isn't ruined ============================= (Ignore tags) #whataburger #whataburgerislife #texaspride #alexistexas #texasstyle #memesthatbuttermyeggroll #nextmeme #nexxtmeme #apexmemes #apex #shibenation #pikachu #pokemon #pokemonmemes #johnwick3 #dankmemesmeltsteelbeams #dankmemesdaily #memesthatcuredepression #memesthatkeepmealive #memesthatcurecancer #smashbros #whataburger #whataburgermemes #texasmemes #texas---- #texas

A post shared by Nexxt Meme (@nexxtmeme) on

-------- Its like that @whataburger My heart-------- --And how can you mend a broken heart? How can you stop the rain from falling down?------------------ #lol #whataburguer #whatasellout #myheartisbroken #porque #whataburgermemes

A post shared by RO (@orion188) on

And then there's this new t-shirt.

Booooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Tags: 
Whataburger
Chicago
Texas
memes
Best
Fast Food

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes