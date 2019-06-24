Check Out The Best Memes About The Whataburger/Chicago Sale

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the great state of Texas. Our beloved Whataburger, which is a treasure and a state institution was sold off to a company in Chicago. It's just wrong on every level.

While the new owner's swear that nothing will change...

An open letter to our beloved fans: pic.twitter.com/3pVjZ7zmKc — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 14, 2019

We Texans can't help but worry. So how do we cope? With memes, of course! Here are the best of the best when it comes to Whataburger and it's new home in Chitown.

These whataburger memes are killing me -- pic.twitter.com/w0c6zGeyvd — Summer Skye-- (@summerskye123) June 16, 2019

Whataburger Sold to Chicago: The Best Memes & Reactions https://t.co/hSf2Zmlk5B pic.twitter.com/tj8fR4vNl8 — News Jox (@NewsJox) June 22, 2019

And then there's this new t-shirt.

Booooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!