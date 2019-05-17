Whataburger Hires Wall Street Firm To Explore Options

May 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning

© Caller-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Is Whataburger for sale? Could be.  

The San Antonio-based fast food chain confirmed it's hired Wall Street's Morgan Stanley to help explore options. 

Those options could include selling all, or part of the company, or issung an IPO to raise money for expansion.

Whataburger has 820 stores in 10 states, most of them in Texas. 670 to be exact.

Tags: 
Whataburger
Texas
Business
Morgan Stanley
Wall Street
All Local

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes