Whataburger Hires Wall Street Firm To Explore Options
May 17, 2019
Is Whataburger for sale? Could be.
The San Antonio-based fast food chain confirmed it's hired Wall Street's Morgan Stanley to help explore options.
Those options could include selling all, or part of the company, or issung an IPO to raise money for expansion.
Whataburger has 820 stores in 10 states, most of them in Texas. 670 to be exact.
normal heart rate:— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 8, 2019
/\ /\
_/ \ __/\__/ \
\/ \/
When I see my Whataburger coming to the table:
/\ /\ /\
_/ \ /\_/ \ /\_/ \ /\_______
\/ \/ \/