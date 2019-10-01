Whataburger Introduces New Breakfast Burger

(Photo by George Gongora/Caller-Times)

(Photo by George Gongora/Caller-Times)

If you enjoy a nice, hearty hamburger for breakfast, Whataburger once again proves it’s the king of fast food dining.

Whataburger just debuted their brand new breakfast burger, which features a “a 100 percent beef patty, Whataburger’s one-of-a-kind Creamy Pepper Sauce, two slices of savory bacon, a freshly-cracked egg, three crispy hash browns, and American cheese, all conveniently sandwiched in a 4” bun,” according to a press release released by the restaurant.

 

The Breakfast Burger will only be available for a limited time, and, since it is a breakfast item, will only be available from 11pm to 11am.

Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler said in a statement, “Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited.  This is a hearty creation, and some of our customers said they would drive out of their way to get this. We’re excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy whether they’re fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal.”

Via Fox 4

