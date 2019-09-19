Survey Finds Whataburger Officially More Popular Than In-N-Out

September 19, 2019
A new survey has found that, once and for all, Whataburger is better than In-N-Out.  

According to the USA Today Reader’s Choice Awards, Whataburger ranked higher than In-N-Out in the category of “Best Regional Fast Food.”

The full list is as follows:

1-Habit Burger 

2-Pal's Sudden Service 

3-Whataburger 

4-Sheetz 

5-In-N-Out Burger 

6-Quaker Steak & Lube 

7-Cook Out 

8-Krystal 

9-Culver's 

10-Biscuitville

We already know the greatness of Whataburger in the Lone Star State, but now the chain has expanded to ten total states, and will no doubt keep growing in the near future.

 

Via KXXV

