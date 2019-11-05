Whataburger Releases Ugly Christmas Sweater For Second Year In A Row

For the second year in a row, Whataburger has released the most beautiful ugly Christmas sweater of all time.

The restaurant's 2019 sweater features images of Santa Claus, a burger and fries, as well as Whataburger slogans including "just like you like it" and "hot, fresh, and made to order."

Yes, the holiday is over a month and a half away, but this @Whataburger ugly Christmas sweater is something every Texan needs ASAP! https://t.co/y345jMZ8wb — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) November 4, 2019

Whataburger wrote on their website, "This Christmas season, stay merry and bright in orange and white! Whether you’re spending the holidays curled up by the fire or rockin’ around the Christmas tree, our cozy and festive Christmas Sweater is guaranteed to be a staple in your winter wardrobe."

Via CBS Austin