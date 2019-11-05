Whataburger Releases Ugly Christmas Sweater For Second Year In A Row

November 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Whataburger, A-Frame, Sign, Logo, Restaurant, Corpus Christi

(Photo by Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

For the second year in a row, Whataburger has released the most beautiful ugly Christmas sweater of all time.

The restaurant's 2019 sweater features images of Santa Claus, a burger and fries, as well as Whataburger slogans including "just like you like it" and "hot, fresh, and made to order."

Whataburger wrote on their website, "This Christmas season, stay merry and bright in orange and white! Whether you’re spending the holidays curled up by the fire or rockin’ around the Christmas tree, our cozy and festive Christmas Sweater is guaranteed to be a staple in your winter wardrobe."

Via CBS Austin

Tags: 
Whataburger
Local
food
sweater
Christmas
Christmas Sweater
Texas