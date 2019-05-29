Whataburger Salutes The Whatagrads Of 2019!

May 29, 2019
Whataburger is life. At least in Texas. Not only do we eat there, but we celebrate momentous occasions there too!

Congratulations to the Class of 2019!!! Or the Whataclass? Or the Whatagrads? This is a special set of students who took their graduation pictures to the next level. Obviously, you probably already know where this is going...Whataburger!!!

Nothing says Senior year like a honey chicken biscuit! Be sure to scroll through too!

Congrats Whatagrads!! -- @_alexis.erika_ @loganjoinerphotography @somnia.pc @djcali__ @gracedupuy

A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger) on

And these Class of 2019 t-shirts are awesome!

When @whataburger is life and you incorporate it into your senior pictures.

A post shared by Logan Joiner Photography (@loganjoinerphotography) on

Congrats!!!

