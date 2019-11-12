Whataburger Spends $200,000 Every Year Replacing Stolen Tents

The famed orange and white striped tent always looks like a wonderful keepsake after visiting Whataburger.

And if you’ve happened to sneak one away after your meal, you’re definitely not the first and definitely won’t be the last.

In fact, Whataburger is aware there is a viable resource for these tents on the black market! Whataburger considers these stolen tents a “cost of business,” to the tune that the restaurant spends about $200,000 every year replacing all the ones that get stolen.

Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s vice president of marketing and innovation told Texas Monthly, “We just believe it’s the cost of doing business. When we see them on a dashboard or somebody’s desk or shelf, it makes us proud that somebody likes us that much. We’re pleased that our customers have that connection.”

If stealing Whatabuger tents are wrong, I don't wanna be right. https://t.co/Mnmilo3cqF pic.twitter.com/ItxoBUbNFh — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 12, 2019

Via Everything Lubbock