What's Your Christmas Elf Name?

Let's be real, there would be no Santa without the elves. Honestly, they do ALL the work! So to be an elf, well, that's an honor.

Ladies and gents, the time has come to find out your Christmas Elf name! All you need here is your first name and the month you were born.

Whats Your Elf Name? (Tweet me what you get) pic.twitter.com/iLpqBSGP1Q — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) December 25, 2013

Now, a bit of fun for those of you on the naughty list. How about your Dirty Christmas Elf name?!?!?!?! WARNING!!! This is NSFW or the kiddos.

Best guess here, but if you're looking at your dirty elf name...you're probably already on the naughty list with Santa. Am I right?