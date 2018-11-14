What's Your Christmas Elf Name?

November 14, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
elves
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Let's be real, there would be no Santa without the elves. Honestly, they do ALL the work! So to be an elf, well, that's an honor.

Ladies and gents, the time has come to find out your Christmas Elf name! All you need here is your first name and the month you were born.

Now, a bit of fun for those of you on the naughty list. How about your Dirty Christmas Elf name?!?!?!?! WARNING!!! This is NSFW or the kiddos.

What's Your Dirty Elf Name?

Best guess here, but if you're looking at your dirty elf name...you're probably already on the naughty list with Santa. Am I right?

 

Tags: 
Elf
Name
elves
meme

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Cassandra Zepeda, Who Plays Plumette In Beauty And The Beast On The Dream KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes