What's Your Race Horse Name?

May 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
race_horse

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Just in time for the Kentucky Derby!!! Let's play...what's your racehorse name???

If you only know one thing about horse racing, it's that every horse has a crazy name. In fact, that's how most people bet on horses, just picking the one with the craziest name.

Now, here's your chance to be apart of the race with your very own race horse name. Of course there are a couple of different ones floating around the web, so pick your favorite.

Or...

Tell us your what your name would be!

 

Tags: 
Kentucky Derby
race horse
Name
meme
Birthday
first name

