Charlize Theron Shares The Exact Moment A Puppy Bit Her In The Boob

Oh no! Charlize Theron's boobie is damaged! Ok, maybe just bruised.

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen have been doing press junkets for their new film Long Shot, which hits theaters on May 3rd. One of those press events just so happened to feature adorable little puppies!

As you can probably already imagine, puppies have razor sharp little baby teeth. Not to mention, they're still in training, so they don't really understand biting. Everything is a toy to them, including Charlize's right boob!

That's gonna leave the cutest bite mark ever!