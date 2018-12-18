Matt Damon Does A Perfect Impression Of Matthew McConaughey

December 18, 2018
If you missed Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Matt Damon was your host for the evening. As always he did a great job. However, we discovered his amazing hidden talent...impressions!

Now, you may have heard last week about the Oscars controversy with Kevin Hart. Long story short, he was on deck to host the show, but after some old tweets surfaced, he resigned from the gig.

Of course, SNL spoofed the incident by doing a skit full of celebrities auditioning for the job. Everyone from Ellen to Roseanne to Terry Crews made an appearance. That also included a moment from none other than Matthew McConaughey. Not the real Matthew McConaughey, but Matt Damon as Matthew McConaughey.

No joke, if you had your eyes closed, you wouldn't know the difference. FYI, you can skip to around the 2:53 mark if you don't want to watch the whole skit.

OMG! He nailed it!!!!!!!!!!

Matt Damon
SNL
Saturday Night Live
matthew mcconaughey
impression

