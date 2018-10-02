Ben Affleck Has Beefed Up During His Stint In Rehab

October 2, 2018
Rehab is working for Ben Affleck.

It's only been a few weeks since Jennifer Garner took ex Ben Affleck to rehab, however, it's pretty clear he's turned a corner for the better. While heading to a meeting on Monday in Hollywood, the paparazzi snapped several shots of Affleck looking beefed up in a tight t-shirt. He's clearly been working out.

Looking good. Not to mention he just looks like he's in a better place.

