Ben Affleck Has Beefed Up During His Stint In Rehab

Rehab is working for Ben Affleck.

It's only been a few weeks since Jennifer Garner took ex Ben Affleck to rehab, however, it's pretty clear he's turned a corner for the better. While heading to a meeting on Monday in Hollywood, the paparazzi snapped several shots of Affleck looking beefed up in a tight t-shirt. He's clearly been working out.

Ben Affleck out here like “Do you even lift bro?” pic.twitter.com/UUIAICGJr9 — Geek Vibes Nation-- -- NYCC (@GeekVibesNation) October 1, 2018

Looking good. Not to mention he just looks like he's in a better place.