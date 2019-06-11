Whoa! Check Out This Nokia Phone Fossil...Literally!

June 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Get ready for some nostalgia. You're gonna feel all the feels. Remember the Nokia phone from 1996ish? You know, the one where you could change the front cover? It fit perfectly in your hand. You could text and play Snake, but still had to use those push buttons.

So whatever happened to the old Nokia phones from yesteryear? Harvested for parts? Melted down? In a trash heap somewhere? Ok, probably all of those are true, however, there was one lone fossil that showed up. Literally, it's a Nokia encased in rock!

We can almost hear that original Nokia ringtone. RIP ole buddy.

