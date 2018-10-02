Need A Kid's Halloween Costume Idea? How About A Crocheted Predator!
October 2, 2018
The witching hour is up on us! Halloween is right around the corner. It's officially time to start thinking about your costume.
Most parents take the easy way out and buy a costume (there's nothing wrong with that, by the way). But for those of you who have time on your hands, maybe think about crocheting your kid a costume. You can even make it scary, like the crocheted predator!
Ok, this parent just won Halloween!