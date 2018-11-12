Whomp, Whomp! An Eagles Fan Brought A Coffin To The Cowboys Game To "Bury " Us

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and your Dallas Cowboys is alive and well. However, last night's game is dead...you know seeing how the Cowboys won.

While Philly mourns the loss, we laugh in the face of the Philly fan who brought a casket to the game in hopes of "burying" America's team!

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Such an expensive burn that didn't quite pan out.