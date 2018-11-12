Whomp, Whomp! An Eagles Fan Brought A Coffin To The Cowboys Game To "Bury " Us
November 12, 2018
The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and your Dallas Cowboys is alive and well. However, last night's game is dead...you know seeing how the Cowboys won.
While Philly mourns the loss, we laugh in the face of the Philly fan who brought a casket to the game in hopes of "burying" America's team!
@Eagles looking to put a few nails in the @dallascowboys coffin tonight. Fans already showing up at the @LFFStadium this morning. #SNF @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/MLamSXDPXi— Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) November 11, 2018
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Such an expensive burn that didn't quite pan out.