Whomp, Whomp! An Eagles Fan Brought A Coffin To The Cowboys Game To "Bury " Us

November 12, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
zeke_elliot

(Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and your Dallas Cowboys is alive and well. However, last night's game is dead...you know seeing how the Cowboys won.

While Philly mourns the loss, we laugh in the face of the Philly fan who brought a casket to the game in hopes of "burying" America's team!

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Such an expensive burn that didn't quite pan out.

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
casket
coffin
Football
game

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes