Washington D.C. Voter Tries To Vote For Beto O'Rourke, But Can't Find Him On The Ballot

November 7, 2018
(Photo by Mark Lambie/El Paso Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Texas Senate race is over. Needless to say, but it was a close one, with Republican Ted Cruz barely edging out the underdog Democrat Beto O'Rourke.

Over the course of the election race, Beto's name became pretty popular outside of Texas. There were numerous celebrities that jumped in his corner, even Ellen had him on her show.

All that being said, he was still running for Senator in Texas. That means only Texans can vote for Beto. However, to the one person in Washington D.C., sorry you can't actually vote for Beto, but we do appreciate you trying to get in on the Texas election.

No matter what side of the political spectrum you fall on, we can all agree this is hilarious.

 

