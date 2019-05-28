Will Smith Surprises Aladdin Fans In A California Theater

May 28, 2019
will_smith

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Did you see Aladdin over the weekend? What did you think?

Of course, the movie is getting some mixed reviews, but at least one audience in California absolutely LOVED every moment of it! WHY? Because Will Smith himself showed up!

On Saturday, Will snuck into a Calabasas theater as soon as the lights went down to watch Aladdin. He stuck around for the whole show, including the credits. However when the lights went back up, Smith ran to the front and surprised fans. He stuck around to chat, shake hands, and take selfies...a lot of selfies.

Just another reason why we love Will Smith!!! He just gets it!

