Will Smith May Not Return For Suicide Squad 2

February 28, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
will_smith

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

This is potentially really, really bad news for Suicide Squad 2.

Will Smith aka Deadshot may not return for the sequel. While nothing has been made official by the studios or Will Smith himself, things don't look good for the role. According to Variety, scheduling is the issue. There's no beef with anyone. Quite simple they're just parting ways...mutually and amicably.

Now, there aren't a whole lot of details available on Suicide Squad 2. Most of the cast listed on IMDB is just rumored at this point, but Will Smith's name is noticeably gone from the lineup. Sad.

Tags: 
Will Smith
suicide squad
Sequel
exits
Role
deadshot

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes