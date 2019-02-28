Will Smith May Not Return For Suicide Squad 2

This is potentially really, really bad news for Suicide Squad 2.

Will Smith aka Deadshot may not return for the sequel. While nothing has been made official by the studios or Will Smith himself, things don't look good for the role. According to Variety, scheduling is the issue. There's no beef with anyone. Quite simple they're just parting ways...mutually and amicably.

Will Smith will not return for The Suicide Squad sequel



(per @Variety) pic.twitter.com/06WLlpxXJJ — Fandango (@Fandango) February 28, 2019

Now, there aren't a whole lot of details available on Suicide Squad 2. Most of the cast listed on IMDB is just rumored at this point, but Will Smith's name is noticeably gone from the lineup. Sad.