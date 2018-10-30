Mr. Feeny From Boy Meets World Stops A Burglary At His House

Don't mess with Mr. Feeny!

On Saturday night, William Daniels aka Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World and his wife, actress Bonnie Bartlett were the victims of an attempted break in. Someone tried to kick in the back door to their home in San Fernando Valley, California. Luckily, Mr. Feeny was quick on his feet and managed to flip the lights on and scare away the intruder.

Did we mention Daniels is 91-years-old!?!?!?! So glad he and his wife are safe and sound. Hope the home damage wasn't too severe.