Be Glad You Don't Live In Ohio, Your House Could Look Like This In The Winter

January 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
ice
As we batten down the hatches tonight, preparing for that cold Texas winter weather, we can take some solace in knowing that our winter will never be as cold as an Ohio winter. 

The last few days have been crazy up North. Basically a blizzard of epic proportions hit Ohio, leaving some houses along Lake Erie's shores looking like this...

Stay warm out there...❄️ "My neighbor's house encased in ice after the recent blizzard in Ohio (on shore of Lake Erie)" via r/mildlyinteresting [Link in bio>

A post shared by reddit (@reddit) on

OMG! Is this even real? It looks like a gingerbread house covered with icing!

