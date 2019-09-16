Woman Accidentally Swallows Engagement Ring While Sleeping

September 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
(Photo by Getty Images)

A woman in San Diego dreamt one night that she swallowed her engagement ring.

When Jenna Evans woke up in the morning, she found no ring on her finger, and discovered it actually wasn’t a dream.

She wrote on Facebook, “Welp. I have really outdone myself this time. I swallowed my engagement ring. In my sleep.  Yep. How? I don't know.  But I did!”

A gastroenterologist decided that an upper endoscopy to help retrieve the ring, which doctors were able to recover just fine.  She wrote, “I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world.”

