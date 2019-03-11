Woman Attacked By Jaguar At Zoo After Jumping Barrier Fence Trying To Get A Selfie

March 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Black Jaguar, Shade, Lying Down, Tree
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

A woman was hospitalized Saturday after being attacked by a jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona. 

She was able to walk away from the incident, but was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her arm. 

 

The woman was injured after she hopped over the protective barrier in an attempt to grab a selfie with one of the animals.  At no point did any animal leave its enclosure.

 

A witness told CNN after the incident, “Without thinking, I had no idea what I was going to see, I just ran over there,” he said. “I saw the other girl up against the fence with her arm caught in the jaguar’s claws. I could see the claws in her actual flesh.”

The zoo also made it abundantly clear that the jaguar will not be punished following the incident.  

 

For the time being, however, the jaguar will be removed from the exhibit while a formal investigation is conducted.

Via People

Tags: 
Jaguar
Zoo
Selfie
Picture
Animals
dangerous
Dumb
Stupid
Wildlife World Zoo

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes