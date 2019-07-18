Woman Attacks Spider-Man Statue Claiming It Was The Devil

July 18, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Spider-Man, Display, Art Exhibit, Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, 2019

(Photo by Joe Lamberti/Courier Post-USA Today Network)

A woman in Lincoln, Nebraska was upset her town erected a statue of Satan in the middle of the local zoo.

She wrote an email to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird that the offensive sculpture had "two hands open, painted Red & Black, and formed into Devil Horns."  

Lincoln, Nebraska did not put up a statue of the devil, however.  No, it was one of Spider-Man.  The statue was on display as part of the town's “Serving Hands Lincoln” public art project.  Several different sculptures have been erected around the Lincoln Children's Zoo, including those of your friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man.

City ombudsman Lin Quenzer told the woman there was nothing "diabolical" about the sculpture, and its only purpose was to "depict a beloved Marvel superhero."  

