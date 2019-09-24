Woman Bites Camel’s Testicles To Escape After Getting Trapped In Louisiana Petting Zoo

A Florida woman broke into an enclosure at the Tiger Truck Stop in Gross Tete, Louisiana.

The Tiger Truck Stop is home to a 600-pound camel, part of the truck stop’s petting zoo, and for some reason, the woman thought it would be a good idea to break into its enclosure.

We’re not exactly sure what her plan was, but there’s a good chance she didn’t account for the camel sitting on her. In order to escape, the woman did the thing she thought best, and bit the camel’s testicles. Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. told the Baton Rouge Advocate, “She said: ‘I bit his b---- to get him off of me, I bit his testicles to get him off of me.”

Video of Camel&#039;s testicles bitten by woman at Louisiana truck stop petting zoo: authorities

The woman was arrested and cited for criminal trespassing. The camel will face no punishment. Hamilton said, “The camel did nothing wrong. They were aggressive. The camel was just doing its normal routine.”

Via Fox News