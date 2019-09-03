Woman Brings In Nearly 100 Stray Dogs To Protect Them From Hurricane Dorian

September 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Stray Dogs, Rescues, Shelters, Chain Link Fence

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

As Hurricane Dorian made its way up and down the Bahamas, one women decided to do whatever she could to protect as many as the island's creatures as she could.

Chella Phillips runs the rescue The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, and she opened the doors of her home to nearly 100 rescue dogs in order to project them from the powerful winds of Hurricane Dorian.

Phillips wrote on Facebook, "97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since lastnight, poop and piss non stop but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in."

Phillips told news station WFTS that she lost power and has some water in her home, but her and the dogs are safe.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian
Protection
Dogs
Rescue
help
kindness
Sweet
Stray Dogs
Rescue Dogs
Shelter

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes