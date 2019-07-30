Woman Buys All The Shoes In A Closing Payless And Donates Them To Kids In Need

A woman in Arkansas decided she could use the closing of her local Payless ShoeSource to her advantage.

Carrie Jernigan bought nearly 1,500 pairs of shoes from the closing store, but they were not for her children of three, however. Jernigan took all those pairs of shoes, and donated them to children of need in her area. Jernigan,the president of the Alma School Board, told Fox News, "I'm in the schools a lot and where I live we have a very high poverty rate. My immediate thought was, this could put so many shoes on kids that would not have new shoes to start back to school."

The community reached to Jernigan in a big way after word spread of her generosity. Together, local businesses, churches and residents organized a "Back to School" event, where shoes, and other donated items, including backpacks and school supplies, will be handed out to help students and their families.

Video of Arkansas Mom Buys Out Closing Payless Stores To Give Shoes To Kids In Need | NBC Nightly News

Jernigan wouldn't disclose how much she spent on all the shoes, but receipts indicated she saved about $21,000 in total, although she paid just a fraction of that number.

Via Fox News