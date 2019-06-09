Woman Captures The Perfect Pic Of A Seagull Snatching A Lobster Roll Right Out Of Her Hand

June 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
seagull

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Food...once it comes to the table, do you dig in immediately or do you take 400 plus pics for Instagram?

If you answered Instagram, you might wanna rethink that. Why? Well, a seagull might snatch it away. It's a lesson poor Alicia Jessop had to learn the hard way. And with a crazy expensive lobster roll at that! Picture this, she's visiting Maine, sitting outside on a patio somewhere, trying to snag a pic of her delicious lobster roll WHEN a crazy seagull swoops in to steal it! Sadly, all she's left with is this hilarious pic!

RIP lobster roll. Somewhere, out there, sits one happy and fat seagull.

Tags: 
seagull
Stolen
lobster roll
Picture
Photo
snatched
ate

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes