Woman Caught Under Falling House After Going Outside To Film A Tornado

June 21, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Tornado, Field, Fence, Storm, Weather, Farm

(Photo by Getty Images)

Unfortunately, we’re still deep in tornado season in North Texas.  

We know it’s officially summer, but more big weather is one the way.

We constantly hear the tips to be safe during severe weather, and there is a reason we are always warned about heading to the innermost room of the home, avoiding windows, and especially not going outside.

A woman in Morton, Mississippi tried to press her luck, and went outside during severe weather to record the tornado and the damage it caused.  While standing outside her door, the awning above her door collapsed, crashing into her as she filmed the chaos.

Once again, do NOT go outside to see the storms!

Via News Mississippi

