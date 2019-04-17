Woman Crashes Ex’s Wedding While Wearing A Wedding Dress And Begs Him To Take Her Back

April 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Bride, Wedding Dress, Arms Crossed, Gray Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

While a lovely bride and groom were standing hand-in-hand on an altar listening to the master of ceremonies deliver a romantic speech, an unexpected guest crashed their wedding.

The groom’s ex-girlfriend decided this was the most opportune time to pine for his affection, so she showed up to the wedding, unannounced, wearing her own wedding dress, and begged the groom to take her back.

It’s safe to say she didn’t win his heart back.  Reportedly, the former couple split due to “incompatible personalities.”

Via The Epoch Times

Tags: 
Bride
Wedding
Girlfriend
Boyfriend
ex
Relationship
crazy
Video
Wedding Dress
Awkward
Wedding Crashers

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes