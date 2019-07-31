Woman Decides To Marry Her Dog After “Giving Up On Men”

July 31, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Golden Retriever, Dog, Tuxedo, Good Boy

(Photo by Getty Images)

Former swimsuit model Elizabeth Hoad was tired of searching for the perfect man.

That is, until, she realized he was with her the entire time.

Live on the British television show “The Morning,” Hoad, 49, married her 6-year-old golden retriever, Logan. Hoad said during the ceremony, “All that I have in my doggy treat cupboard I promise to give to you.”

Hoad’s last relationship was brief, ending after she discovered the man was married the entire time they were together.  A joke amongst her friends about marrying her dog sounded more “viable.”  She said, “After that my friends who previously joked about marrying Logan, my dog, became more serious, and I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Via NY Post

