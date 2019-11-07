Woman Destroys Car Trying To Cut In Line For Popeyes Chicken Sandwich
What would you do for a Popeyes chicken sandwich?
A woman in Los Angeles was willing to completely damage the side of her Merceds trying to cut in line in her attempts to secure a sandwich. Onlookers encouraged the woman to back away out of the line, but she insisted on dragging the passenger side of her Mercedes across some concrete bollards.
Rmfaoo Over A Chicken Sandwich--,anyways yall should go like my recent and after this happend the lady in the dark grey car drove off then they threw stuff at her car then the lady got her sandwich . #explore #popeyeschickensandwich #popeyes
We're not sure if the woman was ever able to get the sandwich.
