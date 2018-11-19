Woman Experiences Heart Problems After Drinking Two Litres Of Soda Everyday For 15 Years

A Monaco woman visited her doctor after she began suffering from several bouts of fainting.

Blood tests revealed that she had severely low potassium levels, along with a condition called long QT syndrome, which can cause erratic heart beats. The woman's family had no history of heart or hormone problems, however, so what was the cause?

That's when she revealed to the doctor that her "little" soda habit might have something to do with it.

This 31-year-old woman had been drinking nothing but soda since she was 15-years-old. No water, milk, sports drink, NOTHING but soda for almost two decades. It wasn't uncommon for her to drink two liters of cola a DAY even!

Once the woman found out the soda was the issue, she completely stopped. Reportedly, within a week, the issue resolved itself, which sounds a little suspicious. Only a week to cure almost two decades of nothing but soda? And how are her teeth holding up?!

Either way, let's keep the soda intake to a minimum, y'all!

Via Cooking Panda