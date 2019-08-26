Woman Finds Brown Recluse Spider In Ear After Complaining Of Hearing “Swooshing” Sound

August 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Susie Torres went to the doctor thinking she had water lodged in her ear.

She woke up last Tuesday hearing a “swooshing” in her ear, telling doctors “It was like when you went swimming and you have all of that water in your ear.”
Initially, she thought she had an allergic reaction to an allergy shot.  In reality, it was much, much worse.

After visiting the doctor’s, medical assistant pulled a dime-sized brown recluse, one of the most venomous spiders on earth, out of her ear.

Amazingly, doctors were able to remove the spider without it biting Torres.

