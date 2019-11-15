Woman Gives Birth On Nightclub Floor After Going Out With Friends

A 19-year-old woman in France decided to head out to a nightclub with some friends.

Not that unusual, except the woman was very much pregnant. So much so, as she and her friends danced and partied until 5:30 in the morning, she went into labor. Right in the middle of the dance floor.

A bouncer notified the club’s manager about a woman lying on the floor of the club. Marie-Helene, the manager of the O’Club in Toulouse, France, said, “There were not many people and a bouncer came to see me. He said ‘It’s urgent.’ I then saw that she was giving birth.”

The club’s staff called for an ambulance, and were coached through the birthing process as paramedics were making their way to the scene. Luckily, the baby was born happy and healthy, and has actually been offered “free entry” into the O’Club for life.

Marie-Helene said the mother had been at the club with her friends for a "change of scene.”

