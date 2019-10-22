Woman Gives Birth In Laundry Room By Candlelight During North Texas Tornado

October 22, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Laundry Room, White Appliances, Wicker Basket

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

The Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett couldn’t wait for Sunday’s tornado to pass before delivering newborns into the world.

The center posted on their Facebook page a baby girl, who was born during the tornado, when the center’s power was out and everyone was huddled inside the laundry room for safety.

They wrote, “Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away, and no electricity…..by candle light!! Welcome to the world beauty! #tornado #crazymidwifelife #laundryroomdelivery #wereallsafe #godisgood @The Bump Birthing Center.”

Both mother and baby are doing fine, and though we haven’t received word of a name yet, plenty of people have been suggesting “Stormy”, “L’aundry Stormy,” and “Autumn Rain.”

Via CBS DFW

Tags: 
The Bump Birthing Center
Rowlett
Texas
Dallas
DFW
Local
Birth
Tornado
Weather
Candlelight
Mother
baby