Woman Gives Birth In Laundry Room By Candlelight During North Texas Tornado

The Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett couldn’t wait for Sunday’s tornado to pass before delivering newborns into the world.

The center posted on their Facebook page a baby girl, who was born during the tornado, when the center’s power was out and everyone was huddled inside the laundry room for safety.

They wrote, “Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away, and no electricity…..by candle light!! Welcome to the world beauty! #tornado #crazymidwifelife #laundryroomdelivery #wereallsafe #godisgood @The Bump Birthing Center.”

Both mother and baby are doing fine, and though we haven’t received word of a name yet, plenty of people have been suggesting “Stormy”, “L’aundry Stormy,” and “Autumn Rain.”

Via CBS DFW