Viral Video Shows Woman Grinding On Police Officer During Arrest At Waffle House

Alabama graduate April Teale attended the Alabama, Tennessee football game when she got into a little trouble during some post-game activities.

Teale was arrested on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and harassment, but her arrest went viral as she grinded the arresting officer and moaned (loudly), and saying "Oh, yeah, you like that? You like that, yeah?" while the officer was attempting to put the handcuffs on her.

We should probably advise that this video comes very close to NSFW material!

The Kirk Cousins of drunk girls getting arrested pic.twitter.com/zoBmkpXh9g — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 21, 2019

The Tuscaloosa police did not release a copy of the arrest record, so it is unsure if either of the misdemeanor counts against her is related to the grinding.

Via The Smoking Gun