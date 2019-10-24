Woman Has Life-Saving Surgery After Museum Thermal Camera Reveals Cancer Hot Spot

Bal Gill thought it would be just another trip to a museum.

The 41-year-old was visiting the Camera Obscura & World of Illusions in Edinburgh, Scotland, when she and her family happened upon a thermal imaging camera room.

Of course, they all went in, and that’s when Gill noticed rather odd. She said, “As all families do, we entered and started to wave our arms and look at the images created. While doing this I noticed a heat patch (red in color) coming from my left breast. We thought it was odd and having looked at everyone else they didn’t have the same. I took a picture and we carried on and enjoyed the rest of the museum.”

After returning home, and doing a bit of research, Gill booked an appointment with her doctor, where she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She’s since had two surgeries to remove the cancer, all because she and her family visited the Camera Obscura & World of Illusions. Gill said in a news release, “I have now had two surgeries and have one to go to prevent it from spreading. I just wanted to say thank you: without that camera, I would never have known. I know it’s not the intention of the camera but, for me, it really was a life-changing visit. I cannot tell you enough about how my visit to the Camera Obscura changed my life.”

Via Fox News