Woman Mistakes Wasabi For Avocado, Hospitalized With “Broken Heart Syndrome”

We know there are plenty of situations that can lead to a broken heart, but we never thought this would be one of them.

An Israeli woman was recently hospitalized with “broken heart syndrome” after apparently eating a plate of wasabi, thinking it was avocado.

For those experienced with both foods, you know they taste nothing alike, and have an EXTREME difference in spice.

The woman, who is in her late 60s, confused the two dishes at a wedding she was attending. She said that after eating the Japanese horseradish, she felt a “sudden pressure” in her chest before the feeling moved down to her arms. Though the sensation lasted for over two hours, the woman decided to stay at the wedding.

The next morning, however, she woke up “uncomfortable and weak,” and decided to visit a doctor.

After undergoing a electrocardiogram (ECG), the woman was diagnosed with having takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as “broken heart syndrome." The Mayo Clinic defines it as a "temporary disruption of [the] heart's normal pumping function in one area of the heart."

Believe it or not, this woman’s case is the first of takotsubo cardiomyopathy to be spurred by “food consumption alone, according to IFLScience.

Via Fox News